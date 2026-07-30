Sprout Social (SPT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Sprout Social to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $122.1810 million for the quarter. Sprout Social has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.970 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 8.18%.The firm had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.33 million. On average, analysts expect Sprout Social to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sprout Social Stock Up 1.5%

SPT opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $530.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SPT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprout Social

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,412.76. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,775 shares of the company's stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,399 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in Sprout Social by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 38,071 shares of the company's stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,474 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Sprout Social by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 126,143 shares of the company's stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 87,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social NASDAQ: SPT is a Chicago-based software company specializing in social media management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company provides a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations improve their social media presence through a suite of tools for content scheduling, community engagement, social listening and analytics. Sprout Social's platform is built to streamline the workflows of marketing, customer care and public relations teams by providing a centralized hub for managing multiple social channels.

The company's product offerings include publishing and scheduling capabilities that allow users to plan and automate social content across networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

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