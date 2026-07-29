Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.320-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.3 billion-$9.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.5 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.200-1.240 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.62.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ SFM traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $79.16. 2,510,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $160.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.94.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $1,102,090.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 66,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,860.10. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $915,577.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,913,202.60. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 45,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,881 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company's stock worth $425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,014 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 652.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,544,000 after buying an additional 1,223,753 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,557,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,300,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,526,000 after buying an additional 844,717 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,974,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,344,000 after buying an additional 838,328 shares during the period.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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