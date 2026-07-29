Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.200-1.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.16. 2,498,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $160.49.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.Sprouts Farmers Market has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SFM. Melius Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on SFM

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $33,308.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,954.04. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $915,577.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at $22,913,202.60. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 45,310 shares of company stock worth $3,873,881 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 542.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth about $74,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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