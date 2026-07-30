SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Announces Earnings Results

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17, FiscalAI reports. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. SPX Technologies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.200-8.600 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from SPX Technologies' conference call:

Positive Sentiment: SPX reported a strong second quarter, with revenue up 23% year over year, adjusted EBITDA up 20%, and adjusted EPS up 22% to $2.02. Management raised full-year adjusted EPS guidance by $0.45 to a midpoint of $8.40, implying 27% adjusted EBITDA growth.

SPX reported a strong second quarter, with revenue up 23% year over year, adjusted EBITDA up 20%, and adjusted EPS up 22% to $2.02. Management raised full-year adjusted EPS guidance by $0.45 to a midpoint of $8.40, implying 27% adjusted EBITDA growth. Positive Sentiment: Robust data-center demand and improved production throughput led SPX to raise expected full-production data-center capacity to approximately $1.1 billion , versus its prior estimate of $750 million. Full production is still expected primarily in the second half of 2028, with a potential to accelerate if execution remains strong.

Robust data-center demand and improved production throughput led SPX to raise expected full-production data-center capacity to approximately , versus its prior estimate of $750 million. Full production is still expected primarily in the second half of 2028, with a potential to accelerate if execution remains strong. Positive Sentiment: HVAC backlog increased 59% organically to $919 million, while data-center revenue expectations for 2026 rose to $430 million. The company cited strong hyperscaler visibility, customer relationships, and long-term agreements supporting continued growth.

HVAC backlog increased 59% organically to $919 million, while data-center revenue expectations for 2026 rose to $430 million. The company cited strong hyperscaler visibility, customer relationships, and long-term agreements supporting continued growth. Positive Sentiment: The Neptronic acquisition expands SPX’s HVAC portfolio into controls, humidification, electric heating, and actuated valves, including products serving data centers. Management expects high-single-digit growth, sustainable margins above the HVAC segment average, and approximately $0.05–$0.06 of 2026 EPS accretion.

The Neptronic acquisition expands SPX’s HVAC portfolio into controls, humidification, electric heating, and actuated valves, including products serving data centers. Management expects high-single-digit growth, sustainable margins above the HVAC segment average, and approximately $0.05–$0.06 of 2026 EPS accretion. Neutral Sentiment: Detection & Measurement delivered a 43% increase in segment income and a 610-basis-point margin expansion, but roughly half of the margin improvement reflected favorable project mix and much of the remainder came from a $15 million project pulled forward from the third quarter. Management expects fourth-quarter results to exceed third-quarter levels, while full-year D&M revenue is expected to be roughly flat before returning to normal growth thereafter.

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SPX Technologies Stock Up 6.1%

NYSE:SPXC traded up $11.51 on Thursday, hitting $199.16. The stock had a trading volume of 728,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SPX Technologies has a 52 week low of $179.17 and a 52 week high of $251.08. The business's fifty day moving average is $224.39 and its 200 day moving average is $217.59. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SPX Technologies from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPX Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SPX Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded estimates. SPXC reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share, ahead of the $1.85 consensus and up from $1.65 a year earlier. Revenue rose 22.9% year over year to $679 million, surpassing analysts’ $640.18 million forecast. SPX Technologies Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

SPXC reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share, ahead of the $1.85 consensus and up from $1.65 a year earlier. Revenue rose 22.9% year over year to $679 million, surpassing analysts’ $640.18 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance is above consensus. SPX raised or reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at $8.20-$8.60, compared with the $8.02 analyst estimate. Revenue guidance of $2.7-$2.8 billion also exceeds the $2.6 billion consensus, signaling continued confidence in demand and execution. SPX Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

SPX raised or reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at $8.20-$8.60, compared with the $8.02 analyst estimate. Revenue guidance of $2.7-$2.8 billion also exceeds the $2.6 billion consensus, signaling continued confidence in demand and execution. Positive Sentiment: Profitability remained solid. The company reported a 10.76% net margin and 16.98% return on equity, while quarterly earnings growth suggests improving operating performance. SPX Technologies Earnings Report

The company reported a 10.76% net margin and 16.98% return on equity, while quarterly earnings growth suggests improving operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ average rating remains “Moderate Buy,” providing supportive but not uniformly bullish sentiment around SPXC. SPX Technologies Receives Moderate Buy Recommendation

Analysts’ average rating remains providing supportive but not uniformly bullish sentiment around SPXC. Negative Sentiment: At roughly 39 times earnings, SPXC carries a premium valuation. The shares also remain below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which could limit gains if investors believe the strong results were already reflected in the price.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies NYSE: SPXC is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company's Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

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