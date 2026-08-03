SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.7050, with a volume of 3288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

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SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jacob E. Hemmer bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $175,300. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company's stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company's stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

SRH Total Return Fund NYSE: STEW is a diversified closed-end management investment company seeking high total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in income-producing securities such as corporate bonds, convertible securities, preferred stocks and dividend-paying common stocks.

Portfolio managers employ active credit analysis and duration management to navigate changing market conditions and capture yield opportunities across both investment-grade and high-yield segments.

Further Reading

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