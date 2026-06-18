SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.37 and last traded at $64.6850, with a volume of 68393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.36.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.SS&C Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is 33.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4,424.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126,190 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $448,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $242,846,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $220,573,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 503.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,261,559 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $111,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $89,281,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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