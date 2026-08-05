SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 230 to GBX 240. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. SSP Group traded as high as GBX 213.60 and last traded at GBX 212.72, with a volume of 142395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209.60.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SSPG. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 180 target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Shore Capital Group restated a "house stock" rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on SSP Group from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 262 price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 721.17.

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SSP Group Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,503.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 184.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 182.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -59.06, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.91.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (2) earnings per share for the quarter. SSP Group had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The company had revenue of GBX 176.34 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSP Group plc will post 13.1004016 earnings per share for the current year.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands. These include our own brands (such as UrbanCrave, which brought the first "street eats" concept to airports in the US, Nippon Ramen, a noodle and dumpling concept in the Asia Pac region, and Juniper, a premium bar in the UK) as well as franchise brands (such as M&S, Starbucks and Burger King).

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