SSP Group's (SSPG) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSP Group (LON:SSPG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 262 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target suggests a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on SSP Group from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 180 price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 230 price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SSP Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 719.50.

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SSP Group Stock Performance

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 200.60 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 180.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 182.34. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 137.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 212.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,503.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.91.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (2) EPS for the quarter. SSP Group had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The business had revenue of GBX 176.34 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that SSP Group will post 13.1004016 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSP Group

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands. These include our own brands (such as UrbanCrave, which brought the first "street eats" concept to airports in the US, Nippon Ramen, a noodle and dumpling concept in the Asia Pac region, and Juniper, a premium bar in the UK) as well as franchise brands (such as M&S, Starbucks and Burger King).

Further Reading

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