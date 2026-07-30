Go Pro
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

St. James's Place (LON:STJ) Earns "Buy" Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
St. James's Place logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “Buy” rating on St. James’s Place with a GBX 2,050 price target, implying approximately 89.2% upside from the current share price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with five Buy ratings and two Holds producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of GBX 1,702.57.
  • Shares opened at GBX 1,083.50, below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 43.30 and has a market capitalization of about £5.51 billion.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of St. James's Place.

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,050 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.20% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STJ. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of St. James's Place in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on St. James's Place from GBX 1,790 to GBX 1,830 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,700 price target on shares of St. James's Place in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,800 price objective on shares of St. James's Place in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 1,686 to GBX 1,663 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,702.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STJ

St. James's Place Stock Performance

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,083.50 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,172.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,261.77. The firm has a market cap of £5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. St. James's Place has a 12-month low of GBX 1,038.75 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,575.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73.

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 43.30 earnings per share for the quarter. St. James's Place had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 37.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that St. James's Place will post 67.9947461 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at St. James's Place

In other St. James's Place news, insider Penny James acquired 8,418 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,182 per share, for a total transaction of £99,500.76. Insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

St. James's Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers. We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for St. James's Place (LON:STJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in St. James's Place Right Now?

Before you consider St. James's Place, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and St. James's Place wasn't on the list.

While St. James's Place currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines