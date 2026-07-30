St. James's Place (LON:STJ) Earns "Buy" Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,050 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.20% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STJ. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of St. James's Place in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on St. James's Place from GBX 1,790 to GBX 1,830 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,700 price target on shares of St. James's Place in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,800 price objective on shares of St. James's Place in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 1,686 to GBX 1,663 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,702.57.

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St. James's Place Stock Performance

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,083.50 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,172.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,261.77. The firm has a market cap of £5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. St. James's Place has a 12-month low of GBX 1,038.75 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,575.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73.

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 43.30 earnings per share for the quarter. St. James's Place had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 37.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that St. James's Place will post 67.9947461 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at St. James's Place

In other St. James's Place news, insider Penny James acquired 8,418 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,182 per share, for a total transaction of £99,500.76. Insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

St. James's Place Company Profile

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers. We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

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