STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.48 and traded as high as $25.75. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 462,129 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $30.75 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 16th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 2.4%

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.51). STAAR Surgical had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 33.60%.The company had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $75.54 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical Company will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 316,017 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $5,881,076.37. Following the purchase, the director owned 16,123,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,064,699.62. The trade was a 2.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 670,213 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,249. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Broadwood Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 15,019,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $346,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,984,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $50,084,000 after acquiring an additional 421,840 shares during the period. Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 2,507,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $57,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,472,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $57,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,019 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,076,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $47,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company's stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists.

Further Reading

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