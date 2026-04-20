Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.8870, with a volume of 812453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, iA Financial set a $39.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.50.

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Stag Industrial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $213.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stag Industrial

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 93,732 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $3,671,482.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matts Pinard sold 25,242 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $988,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 951 shares in the company, valued at $37,260.18. The trade was a 96.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,974 shares of company stock worth $5,345,904. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,846 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $77,174,000 after purchasing an additional 167,093 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth about $11,422,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth about $1,127,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 408.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 129,263 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 103,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company's stock.

About Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

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