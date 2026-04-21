Stag Industrial (STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2267 per share and revenue of $221.5350 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 32.35%.The business had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stag Industrial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Stag Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Stag Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stag Industrial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STAG

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 18,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $685,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $160,316.80. The trade was a 81.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matts Pinard sold 25,242 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $988,981.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,260.18. This represents a 96.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,345,904. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stag Industrial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stag Industrial by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Stag Industrial by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stag Industrial by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company's stock.

About Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

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