Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 3741745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STGW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stagwell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Stagwell from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Stagwell has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STGW

Stagwell Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $786.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.56 million. Stagwell had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 0.53%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Stagwell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stagwell news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,034,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,445,741.20. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stagwell by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company's stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

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