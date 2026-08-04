Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Insider Bill Winters Buys 300,000 Shares

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN - Get Free Report) insider Bill Winters acquired 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,221 per share, for a total transaction of £6,663,000.

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Standard Chartered Stock Performance

LON STAN traded up GBX 26.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,253.50. The company had a trading volume of 377,204,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,624,000. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,285 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,262. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,053.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,864.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 2,130 to GBX 2,230 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital Group raised Standard Chartered to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,130 target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,450 target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 2,270 to GBX 2,330 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,278.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standard Chartered

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures. It offers retail products, such as deposits, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advice; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products.

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