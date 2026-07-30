Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,230

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 2,130 to GBX 2,230 in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Citigroup's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STAN. Shore Capital Group raised shares of Standard Chartered to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,130 price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,220 to GBX 2,270 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,250 price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 2,022.50.

Get Standard Chartered alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on STAN

Standard Chartered Price Performance

STAN stock opened at GBX 2,213 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,037.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,856.04. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 1,285 and a one year high of GBX 2,213.37. The stock has a market cap of £48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Standard Chartered News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Standard Chartered this week:

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures. It offers retail products, such as deposits, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advice; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Standard Chartered, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Standard Chartered wasn't on the list.

While Standard Chartered currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here