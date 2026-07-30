Go Pro
→ Get “backdoor access” BEFORE the next big IPO (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)tc pixel

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Standard Chartered logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Standard Chartered shares hit a new 12-month high, trading as high as $30 after the bank reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results.
  • Quarterly earnings were $0.75 per share, exceeding the $0.66 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $5.70 billion versus expectations of $5.59 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with four Buy ratings and four Hold ratings, resulting in a MarketBeat consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.”
  • Interested in Standard Chartered? Here are five stocks we like better.

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Chartered from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Standard Chartered from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered plc is a British multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm traces its modern form to the 1969 merger of the Chartered Bank of India, Australia and China (founded in 1853) and Standard Bank of British South Africa (founded in 1862), creating an international bank with deep historical roots in trade finance and cross-border banking. Standard Chartered maintains a global footprint and a long-standing focus on facilitating trade and capital flows between developed and emerging markets.

Standard Chartered provides a broad range of banking and financial services for corporate, institutional and individual clients.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Standard Chartered Right Now?

Before you consider Standard Chartered, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Standard Chartered wasn't on the list.

While Standard Chartered currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines