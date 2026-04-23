Standard Chartered (SCBFF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.6240 per share and revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Standard Chartered had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. On average, analysts expect Standard Chartered to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Standard Chartered Price Performance

SCBFF stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCBFF shares. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Standard Chartered to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Standard Chartered from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered plc is a British multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm traces its modern form to the 1969 merger of the Chartered Bank of India, Australia and China (founded in 1853) and Standard Bank of British South Africa (founded in 1862), creating an international bank with deep historical roots in trade finance and cross-border banking. Standard Chartered maintains a global footprint and a long-standing focus on facilitating trade and capital flows between developed and emerging markets.

Standard Chartered provides a broad range of banking and financial services for corporate, institutional and individual clients.

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