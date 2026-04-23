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Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Shares Up 11.1% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Standard Lithium logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Standard Lithium shares rose 11.1% Wednesday to C$5.32, trading 322,062 shares—about 20% above the average session volume—after closing at C$4.79 the prior session.
  • The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a negative P/E (-23.13), low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.07) and very high reported liquidity (quick ratio 25.41, current ratio 15.63), with a 50-day MA of C$5.41 versus a 200-day MA of C$5.90.
  • Standard Lithium explores and develops U.S. lithium brine assets, with its flagship Lanxess project covering roughly 150,000 acres in southern Arkansas.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI - Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.32 and last traded at C$5.32. 322,062 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 267,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.79.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a current ratio of 15.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.90.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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