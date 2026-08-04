Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Standard Motor Products has a payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get SMP alerts: Sign Up

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

SMP stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 300,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,717. The firm has a market cap of $915.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.81. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.51%.The company had revenue of $526.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $511.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc, headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket and original equipment automotive parts. Since its founding in 1919, the company has focused on engineering, testing, and supplying ignition and temperature management products for passenger cars and light trucks. Its product lineup includes ignition coils, spark plug wires, sensors, switches, heating and air conditioning controls, and related electronic components.

The company operates through two primary segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Standard Motor Products, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Standard Motor Products wasn't on the list.

While Standard Motor Products currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here