Standard Motor Products (SMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $429.0670 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $385.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $385.91 million. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

SMP opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business's 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Standard Motor Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMP shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Standard Motor Products from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Motor Products currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.00.

View Our Latest Report on SMP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,446 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 114,036 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,037 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,790 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company's stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc, headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket and original equipment automotive parts. Since its founding in 1919, the company has focused on engineering, testing, and supplying ignition and temperature management products for passenger cars and light trucks. Its product lineup includes ignition coils, spark plug wires, sensors, switches, heating and air conditioning controls, and related electronic components.

The company operates through two primary segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control.

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