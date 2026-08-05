StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) CEO Russell Wayne Ford Sells 40,000 Shares

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,209,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 395,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,974,616.64. The trade was a 9.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Russell Wayne Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Russell Wayne Ford sold 10,969 shares of StandardAero stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $329,508.76.

On Monday, July 6th, Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $1,217,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00.

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StandardAero Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SARO traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.87. 3,638,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,569. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.92.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. StandardAero's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SARO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of StandardAero from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of StandardAero from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of StandardAero from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on StandardAero

Institutional Trading of StandardAero

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SARO. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in StandardAero in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in StandardAero by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in StandardAero by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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