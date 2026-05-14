StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

SARO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of StandardAero from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StandardAero has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.64.

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StandardAero Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SARO opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. StandardAero has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.81.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that StandardAero will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anthony Brancato sold 1,107 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $30,287.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,833.76. This trade represents a 27.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 606,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,263,275.95. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 59,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of StandardAero by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,439,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,180,000 after acquiring an additional 512,992 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,749,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of StandardAero by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 150,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of StandardAero by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 544,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,077,000 after acquiring an additional 433,723 shares during the period.

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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