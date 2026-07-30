StandardAero (SARO) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect StandardAero to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $1.5924 billion for the quarter. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect StandardAero to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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StandardAero Stock Down 4.8%

SARO opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. StandardAero has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other StandardAero news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $1,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 486,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,822,910.20. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StandardAero

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in StandardAero in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of StandardAero by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in StandardAero by 836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,345 shares of the company's stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded StandardAero from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of StandardAero from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded StandardAero from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StandardAero presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SARO

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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