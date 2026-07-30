Go Pro
→ Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Standex International logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Standex International reported quarterly EPS of $2.45, topping analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.35. The company posted an 11.18% net margin and a 14.38% return on equity.
  • Shares rose 4.6% to $287.19 following the results. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, representing a 0.5% annualized yield.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with four Buy ratings and one Hold rating for an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $289.67; institutional investors own 90.35% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Standex International had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

Standex International Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE SXI traded up $12.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.19. 168,924 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,773. Standex International has a twelve month low of $163.29 and a twelve month high of $363.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.55.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Standex International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SXI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Standex International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Standex International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on SXI

Institutional Trading of Standex International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Standex International by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,369,859 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $297,643,000 after buying an additional 520,506 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,581 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,580,000 after buying an additional 94,415 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 392,820 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $85,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,599 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 34,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 23.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 169,771 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Standex International Right Now?

Before you consider Standex International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Standex International wasn't on the list.

While Standex International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines