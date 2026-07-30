Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Standex International had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

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Standex International Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE SXI traded up $12.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.19. 168,924 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,773. Standex International has a twelve month low of $163.29 and a twelve month high of $363.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.55.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Standex International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SXI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Standex International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Standex International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on SXI

Institutional Trading of Standex International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Standex International by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,369,859 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $297,643,000 after buying an additional 520,506 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,581 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,580,000 after buying an additional 94,415 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 392,820 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $85,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,599 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 34,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 23.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 169,771 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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