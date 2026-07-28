Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.47 and last traded at $95.6440, with a volume of 94246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.17.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.44%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Stanley Black & Decker's payout ratio is 136.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 106,850 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,282.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 66,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $2,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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