Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Trading Down 4.5% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.83 and last traded at $68.9430. Approximately 158,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,849,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.19.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Stanley Black & Decker to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 6.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.04.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio is 125.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,856,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $954,991,000 after purchasing an additional 88,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,898,190 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $735,239,000 after purchasing an additional 101,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,438 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $638,438,000 after purchasing an additional 215,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,884,278 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $362,812,000 after purchasing an additional 555,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,379,653 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $325,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,170 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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