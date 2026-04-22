Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $3.7438 billion for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:SWK opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $93.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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