Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $110.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the coffee company's stock. DA Davidson's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered Starbucks from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.65.

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Starbucks Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,846,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,244,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.92. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $109.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. Starbucks's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $231,816.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,045,856. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $679,033. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong comparable-store sales: Global comparable sales rose 7.9%, exceeding the approximately 5.7% increase expected by Wall Street. Comparable transactions increased 4.2%, indicating that customer traffic—not just higher prices—was a key growth driver. Starbucks Reports Q3 Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Global comparable sales rose 7.9%, exceeding the approximately 5.7% increase expected by Wall Street. Comparable transactions increased 4.2%, indicating that customer traffic—not just higher prices—was a key growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Earnings and revenue beat estimates: Adjusted earnings were $0.85 per share versus the $0.66 consensus, while revenue of $9.32 billion topped forecasts of roughly $9.17 billion. GAAP EPS reportedly rose 86% year over year to $0.91. Starbucks beats quarterly sales estimates

Adjusted earnings were $0.85 per share versus the $0.66 consensus, while revenue of $9.32 billion topped forecasts of roughly $9.17 billion. GAAP EPS reportedly rose 86% year over year to $0.91. Positive Sentiment: Guidance raised: Starbucks lifted fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.55–$2.65 from $2.25–$2.45, above the roughly $2.39 analyst consensus. It also expects full-year global comparable sales growth of about 6%. Starbucks raised full-year profit guidance

Starbucks lifted fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.55–$2.65 from $2.25–$2.45, above the roughly $2.39 analyst consensus. It also expects full-year global comparable sales growth of about 6%. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $125, Morgan Stanley to $115, and UBS and Citigroup to $112. TD Cowen reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $120 target, citing strong North American performance.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $125, Morgan Stanley to $115, and UBS and Citigroup to $112. TD Cowen reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $120 target, citing strong North American performance. Neutral Sentiment: Execution remains a focus: Management is working to improve food availability after investing in café labor and scheduling systems to reduce wait times. Starbucks' Next Challenge

Management is working to improve food availability after investing in café labor and scheduling systems to reduce wait times. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and risks: After a substantial year-to-date advance, some analysts view the shares as fairly valued or expensive, with Starbucks trading at a high earnings multiple. Revenue still declined 1.4% year over year, partly reflecting the China joint-venture transition, and recent insider activity has consisted of sales rather than purchases.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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