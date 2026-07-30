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Starwood Property Trust (STWD) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Starwood Property Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Starwood Property Trust is expected to report Q2 2026 results before market open on August 6. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of approximately $521.7 million, with the earnings call scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The REIT’s previous quarter fell short of expectations, with EPS of $0.39 versus the $0.42 consensus estimate, despite revenue increasing 22.5% year over year.
  • STWD shares recently traded near $16.52, while the company maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, representing an annualized yield of about 11.6%. Analysts have a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $19.70.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $521.6750 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $205.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 18.11%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE STWD opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Starwood Property Trust's payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Starwood Property Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust NYSE: STWD is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company's portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

See Also

Earnings History for Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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