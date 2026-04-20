Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Posts Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.59 by $995.41, Zacks reports. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 6.52%.

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Steel Dynamics Stock Up 4.5%

NASDAQ STLD traded up $9.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.35. 2,144,024 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,965. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $112.72 and a 1-year high of $211.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Steel Dynamics's payout ratio is 26.47%.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Steel Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $196.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $185.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

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