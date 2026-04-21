Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Price Up 7.6% - What's Next?

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $223.78 and last traded at $225.3090. Approximately 1,461,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,277,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.35.

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Steel Dynamics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Steel Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tariff tailwinds and stronger pricing—analysts and industry coverage point to ongoing benefits from tariffs that are supporting steel prices and demand, which improves near-term margin outlook for STLD. Tariff Benefits Article

Tariff tailwinds and stronger pricing—analysts and industry coverage point to ongoing benefits from tariffs that are supporting steel prices and demand, which improves near-term margin outlook for STLD. Positive Sentiment: Robust demand and higher realized steel prices drove higher quarterly profit and shipments, a core fundamental reason investors are bidding the stock up. Reuters Story

Robust demand and higher realized steel prices drove higher quarterly profit and shipments, a core fundamental reason investors are bidding the stock up. Positive Sentiment: Company reported record shipments / revenue commentary cited by several outlets — supporting the narrative of demand-led revenue growth despite mixed per‑share metrics. Investing.com

Company reported record shipments / revenue commentary cited by several outlets — supporting the narrative of demand-led revenue growth despite mixed per‑share metrics. Neutral Sentiment: Investors had positioned ahead of earnings and a scheduled conference call; some of the move reflects positioning/expectations rather than only the print. Quiver Quant

Investors had positioned ahead of earnings and a scheduled conference call; some of the move reflects positioning/expectations rather than only the print. Neutral Sentiment: Reminder: the company held its Q1 earnings webcast; investors should watch management’s commentary on pricing, margins, and capex. Earnings Call Reminder

Reminder: the company held its Q1 earnings webcast; investors should watch management’s commentary on pricing, margins, and capex. Negative Sentiment: Mixed quarter: EPS missed consensus by $0.01 and some outlets flagged a weaker cash position and revenue/estimate nuances, which could cap upside if margins or working capital concerns persist. Zacks Q1 Coverage

Mixed quarter: EPS missed consensus by $0.01 and some outlets flagged a weaker cash position and revenue/estimate nuances, which could cap upside if margins or working capital concerns persist. Negative Sentiment: Street consensus remains mixed-to-cautious (consensus "Hold" noted by some services), so further gains may need confirmation from sustained pricing and cash-flow trends. Analyst Consensus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $196.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 7.6%

The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business's 50 day moving average is $185.82 and its 200-day moving average is $172.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 6.52%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Steel Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,054 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $613,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,702,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $564,590,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,480 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $322,518,000 after buying an additional 252,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,008,199 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $340,289,000 after buying an additional 72,122 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

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