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Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Stellantis logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stellantis missed earnings expectations: Quarterly EPS was $0.14 versus the $0.27 analyst consensus, although revenue of $49.63 billion exceeded estimates of $48.92 billion.
  • Turnaround progress accelerated in Q2: Net revenue rose 13% year over year to €43.5 billion, adjusted operating income increased to €773 million, and industrial free cash flow reached €1 billion. North America led the recovery, with sales up 6% and operating income improving substantially.
  • Challenges remain despite reaffirmed guidance: European pricing pressure, inflation, tariffs, foreign-exchange headwinds and rising inventory continue to weigh on profitability, while analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $8.79.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $49.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.92 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from Stellantis' conference call:

  • Stellantis reported significant year-over-year improvement in Q2: net revenue rose 13% to €43.5 billion, adjusted operating income increased €560 million to €773 million, and industrial free cash flow reached positive €1 billion. Management reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and expectation for positive industrial free cash flow in 2027.
  • North America continued to recover, with sales up 6% and market share up 40 basis points, while regional AOI improved by €724 million to €284 million. Ram, Chrysler Pacifica and Jeep Grand Wagoneer contributed to growth, and management expects further benefits from new products and improved pricing.
  • The company reported strong progress on its Value Creation Program, with manufacturing efficiency improving substantially and purchasing, logistics and warranty costs declining. Stellantis expects 40% of identified initiatives to be implemented by year-end, contributing to €2.4 billion of AOI benefits in 2027 and a €6 billion annual run-rate reduction by 2028.
  • Product launches and partnerships are supporting growth: European BEV sales increased 20% year over year, Leapmotor sales in Europe increased sixfold, and new products such as the Ram 1500 TRX SRT, Jeep Recon BEV and Grand Wagoneer REV are expected to improve volume and mix.
  • Profitability remains under pressure from European pricing, raw-material inflation, tariffs and foreign-exchange headwinds, while North American margins have not yet shown strong operating leverage despite higher shipments. Inventory rose 20% year over year, and second-half cash flow will face summer shutdowns, higher investment spending and approximately €1 billion of additional raw-material and tariff-related headwinds.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.88. 42,059,370 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,485,580. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The business's 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $434,320,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,145,245 shares of the company's stock worth $167,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,918,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,126,000 after acquiring an additional 298,844 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in Stellantis by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 8,789,705 shares of the company's stock worth $96,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Stellantis by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,428,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 519,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company's stock.

Stellantis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Stellantis this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Stellantis returned to profitability, reporting approximately €293 million in net profit and €43.5 billion in revenue, up 13% year over year. Adjusted operating income rose to €0.8 billion, the margin improved to 1.8%, and industrial free cash flow reached €1 billion. Stellantis Reports Q2 2026 Financial Results
  • Positive Sentiment: North America was the main growth engine: revenue increased 32%, supported by stronger demand for Jeep and Ram vehicles and new model launches. Operating income more than tripled, while South America revenue rose 6%. Stellantis operating income more than triples in Q2
  • Positive Sentiment: CEO Antonio Filosa backed Stellantis’ five-year growth strategy and the company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance, signaling confidence that the “FaSTlane” turnaround and upcoming products can sustain improvement. Stellantis Confirms Guidance as Turnaround Efforts Progress

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Zacks Research raised Stellantis from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Stellantis from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Stellantis from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.79.

View Our Latest Report on STLA

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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