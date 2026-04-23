Stellantis (STLA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Stellantis to post earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $87.9420 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Stellantis Trading Down 1.1%

Stellantis stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 3,300 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 15,964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Stellantis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stellantis this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLA. Loop Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stellantis from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $10.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Stellantis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Stellantis from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STLA

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

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