Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE SCM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 241,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,755. The company's fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $205.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.1%. Stellus Capital Investment's dividend payout ratio is currently 165.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.50.

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Insider Activity at Stellus Capital Investment

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director J Tim Arnoult purchased 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 50,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $460,364.45. This represents a 21.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $96,523. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 281,166 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,048 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,055 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 38,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company's stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation NYSE: SCM is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides debt and equity financing to middle market companies in the United States. As an investment vehicle specializing in private credit, Stellus focuses on originating and structuring senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, and equity co-investments tailored to the unique needs of growing businesses. Its flexible capital solutions are designed to support acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, and balance sheet refinancings.

Operating under an evergreen structure, Stellus Capital Investment partners with a diverse group of portfolio companies across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, business services, and specialty finance.

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