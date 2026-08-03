Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $24.3750 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 0.1%

SCM opened at $7.49 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $216.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Stellus Capital Investment's dividend payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

Insider Transactions at Stellus Capital Investment

In related news, Director J Tim Arnoult purchased 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 50,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $460,364.45. This trade represents a 21.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,700 shares of company stock worth $96,523. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 138.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 507,526 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 295,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 695.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,045 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 270,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,055 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 38,733 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation NYSE: SCM is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides debt and equity financing to middle market companies in the United States. As an investment vehicle specializing in private credit, Stellus focuses on originating and structuring senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, and equity co-investments tailored to the unique needs of growing businesses. Its flexible capital solutions are designed to support acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, and balance sheet refinancings.

Operating under an evergreen structure, Stellus Capital Investment partners with a diverse group of portfolio companies across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, business services, and specialty finance.

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