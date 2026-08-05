Stem (STEM) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stem (NYSE:STEM - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Stem to announce earnings of ($1.76) per share and revenue of $36.6450 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Stem (NYSE:STEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.61 million. On average, analysts expect Stem to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stem Stock Up 6.8%

Stem stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. Stem has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research set a $8.00 target price on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Stem in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Stem in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stem

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 505.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,012 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Stem by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,871 shares of the company's stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 111,068 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Stem by 461.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,045 shares of the company's stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 77,307 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stem by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc is a technology company specializing in AI-driven energy storage and optimization solutions for commercial, industrial and utility customers. The company delivers integrated hardware and software systems that enable clients to manage energy consumption, reduce peak demand charges and provide ancillary services to the power grid. By combining battery storage hardware with advanced machine-learning algorithms, Stem helps organizations align energy usage with cost-saving opportunities while supporting grid reliability and renewable integration.

At the core of Stem's offering is its Athena software platform, which uses real-time data and predictive analytics to forecast energy needs and automatically dispatch stored energy when it is most valuable.

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