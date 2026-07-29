Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

Stepan has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 57 years. Stepan has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stepan to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

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Stepan Stock Up 14.1%

SCL stock traded up $8.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.19. The stock had a trading volume of 465,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.76 and a beta of 0.95. Stepan has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $68.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.57. Stepan had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The business had revenue of $684.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $635.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Stepan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Stepan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter beat: Stepan reported earnings of $1.18 per share, well above the $0.61 consensus estimate and up from $0.52 a year earlier. Revenue rose 15% to approximately $684.1 million, exceeding analyst expectations of $635.9 million. Stepan Co. Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Stepan reported earnings of $1.18 per share, well above the $0.61 consensus estimate and up from $0.52 a year earlier. Revenue rose 15% to approximately $684.1 million, exceeding analyst expectations of $635.9 million. Positive Sentiment: Broad-based operating improvement: Net income more than doubled to $22.9 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased 45% to $74.4 million. Surfactant sales grew 18% to $483.9 million and Polymer sales rose 9% to $178.0 million, reflecting volume growth and margin recovery. Stepan Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Net income more than doubled to $22.9 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased 45% to $74.4 million. Surfactant sales grew 18% to $483.9 million and Polymer sales rose 9% to $178.0 million, reflecting volume growth and margin recovery. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained: The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.395 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record September 1. The payment implies approximately $1.58 in annual dividends and a yield near 2.4%, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.395 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record September 1. The payment implies approximately $1.58 in annual dividends and a yield near 2.4%, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Project Catalyst restructuring: Stepan plans to eliminate roughly 100 global salaried positions as part of its efficiency program. Management expects $75 million to $80 million of full-year restructuring charges, with $14 million to $18 million in cash costs; the program could improve future efficiency but weighs on near-term results.

Stepan plans to eliminate roughly 100 global salaried positions as part of its efficiency program. Management expects $75 million to $80 million of full-year restructuring charges, with $14 million to $18 million in cash costs; the program could improve future efficiency but weighs on near-term results. Negative Sentiment: Cash-flow pressure: Despite the earnings improvement, operating cash flow was only $8.4 million and free cash flow was negative $15.0 million in the quarter, highlighting a potential concern for investors if stronger profitability does not translate into cash generation.

About Stepan

Stepan Company is a global manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals, primarily known for its development and production of surfactants and related specialty products. The company's portfolio includes a wide range of ingredients used to enhance the performance of consumer and industrial formulations, such as emulsifiers, foam control agents, odor control agents, antimicrobial products and performance additives. These products are integral components in cleaning solutions, personal care items, agrochemical formulations, coatings, oilfield treatments and polymer systems.

Serving a diverse set of end-markets, Stepan's offerings address both consumer-facing and industrial applications.

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