Stephen Andrew Lines Purchases 72,464 Shares of First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF - Get Free Report) insider Stephen Andrew Lines purchased 72,464 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.16. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 669,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$461,959.83. This trade represents a 12.14% increase in their position.

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First Mining Gold Stock Performance

Shares of FF traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.68. 3,806,655 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$941.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.85. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.86.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$1.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FF

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining is a gold developer advancing two of the largest gold projects in Canada, the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, where we have commenced a Feasibility Study and permitting activities are on-going with a final Environmental Impact Statement / Environmental Assessment for the project submitted in November 2024, and the Duparquet Gold Project in Quebec, a PEA-stage development project located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone in the prolific Abitibi region. First Mining also owns the Cameron Gold Project in Ontario and a 30% project interest in the Pickle Crow Gold Project.

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