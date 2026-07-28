Stephen Bloch Sells 75,000 Shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) Director Stephen Bloch sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $5,999,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 701,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,111,145.23. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.16. The company had a trading volume of 276,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,461. Liquidia Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.11 and a beta of 0.55. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. Liquidia had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 46.82%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4187.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Liquidia Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,887,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 600.4% during the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,400,869 shares of the company's stock worth $48,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,869 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter worth approximately $12,571,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,287,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,341,000 after purchasing an additional 360,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Liquidia by 428.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,621 shares of the company's stock worth $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 341,009 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens set a $130.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Liquidia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Liquidia in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $75.00 price objective on Liquidia in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LQDA

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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