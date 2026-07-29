Stephens Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stephens from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Stephens' target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.48% from the company's current price.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.81.

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Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

CAKE opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average of $65.29. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 4.34%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Cheesecake Factory's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Chairman David Overton sold 104,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $6,346,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 3,079,779 shares in the company, valued at $187,928,114.58. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $161,601.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,171 shares in the company, valued at $400,497.90. This trade represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,921 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 86,705 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 503,184 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $25,401,000 after buying an additional 33,959 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $1,111,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Cheesecake Factory News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheesecake Factory this week:

Positive Sentiment: CAKE reported second-quarter EPS of $1.44 , well above the $1.17–$1.18 analyst consensus and up from $1.16 a year earlier. Revenue increased 7.7% year over year to $1.03 billion , exceeding expectations of approximately $1.00 billion. Cheesecake Factory Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

CAKE reported second-quarter EPS of , well above the $1.17–$1.18 analyst consensus and up from $1.16 a year earlier. Revenue increased 7.7% year over year to , exceeding expectations of approximately $1.00 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management attributed the stronger quarter to increased customer traffic, menu innovation and marketing initiatives, suggesting improving demand at the restaurant chain. Cheesecake Factory Reports Higher Profit, Sales

Management attributed the stronger quarter to increased customer traffic, menu innovation and marketing initiatives, suggesting improving demand at the restaurant chain. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was set at approximately $4.0 billion , above the roughly $3.9 billion consensus. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $980 million to $990 million also exceeds analysts’ estimate of $946 million, providing a favorable near-term outlook. Cheesecake Factory Posts Strong Q2 Growth, Reaffirms Expansion

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was set at approximately , above the roughly $3.9 billion consensus. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $980 million to $990 million also exceeds analysts’ estimate of $946 million, providing a favorable near-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its CAKE price target from $72 to $91 and maintained an “outperform” rating, reinforcing the positive analyst reaction to the results. Cheesecake Factory Stock Price Expected to Rise

Oppenheimer raised its CAKE price target from $72 to and maintained an “outperform” rating, reinforcing the positive analyst reaction to the results. Neutral Sentiment: The company continues to pursue restaurant expansion, including a planned Concord Mills, North Carolina location in 2026. The opening supports long-term unit growth but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Cheesecake Factory Is Coming to Concord Mills

The company continues to pursue restaurant expansion, including a planned Concord Mills, North Carolina location in 2026. The opening supports long-term unit growth but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Neutral Sentiment: CAKE’s valuation has risen alongside its recent rally, with a P/E ratio near 26 and the stock trading close to its 12-month high. The strong results support the valuation, but they also leave less room for disappointment.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated NASDAQ: CAKE is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

Further Reading

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