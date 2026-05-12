Stephens Lowers Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target to $9.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stephens from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Stephens' price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.28% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CERT. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Certara from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Certara from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.35.

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Certara Price Performance

Shares of CERT opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $769.67 million, a PE ratio of -501.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Certara has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $106.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Certara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 2,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Certara in the third quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Certara by 66.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Certara

Here are the key news stories impacting Certara this week:

About Certara

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company's platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company's offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

Further Reading

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