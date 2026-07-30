StepStone Group (STEP) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect StepStone Group to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $309.3160 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $305.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.11 million. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 37.69% and a negative net margin of 26.88%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect StepStone Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of STEP opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.31. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $77.79.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. StepStone Group's dividend payout ratio is -16.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on STEP. UBS Group started coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on StepStone Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STEP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe acquired 120,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $5,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,128,499.30. This represents a 38.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $4,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 102,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,971,294. This represents a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 15.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 155.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 514 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,716 shares of the company's stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 19,070 shares of the company's stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group is a global private markets investment firm that provides specialized investment solutions across private equity, private credit and real assets. The firm offers customized portfolios, secondary interests, direct co-investments and tailored advisory services to institutional investors worldwide. StepStone's integrated research and data analytics platform supports its investment teams in sourcing opportunities and monitoring portfolio companies.

Founded in 2007 as an independent private markets specialist, the company has grown its presence through both organic expansion and strategic partnerships.

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