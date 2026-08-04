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Stereotaxis (STXS) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Stereotaxis logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • Stereotaxis is expected to report Q2 2026 results after market close on August 11, 2026. Analysts project a loss of $0.03 per share on revenue of approximately $8.35 million.
  • STXS shares opened at $1.33, near their 52-week low of $1.24 and well below the 52-week high of $3.59. Institutional investors own approximately 45.35% of the company.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with four Buy ratings, an average rating of “Buy,” and an average price target of $3.88, despite Piper Sandler lowering its target to $3.50.
  • Interested in Stereotaxis? Here are five stocks we like better.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Stereotaxis to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Stereotaxis Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company's 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.

Institutional Trading of Stereotaxis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STXS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,201 shares of the company's stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 223.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,913 shares of the company's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 102,916 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the third quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,441,091 shares of the company's stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $3.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stereotaxis, Inc is a medical device company that develops and commercializes robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in electrophysiology procedures. Its core technology leverages precisely controlled magnetic fields to guide ultra-thin, magnetically enabled catheters through the vascular system, allowing physicians to perform complex cardiac ablation and diagnostic procedures with enhanced precision and stability. This platform aims to reduce procedure times and radiation exposure for both patients and clinical staff.

The company's flagship offering, the Niobe Magnetic Navigation System, integrates with a variety of catheter types and electrophysiology mapping systems to support treatment of arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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