Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Now Covered by Argus

Argus assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target on the construction company's stock. Argus' price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock's current price.

STRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 target price on Sterling Infrastructure and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $494.50.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $456.08 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $477.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $422.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.45. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $755.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $22,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 340,593 shares in the company, valued at $154,452,113.64. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwayne Andree Wilson sold 2,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,162,150. The trade was a 16.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 56,860 shares of company stock worth $25,285,000 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 535.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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