Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $494.24, but opened at $557.50. Sterling Infrastructure shares last traded at $558.0580, with a volume of 108,926 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $720.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $771.21 and a 200-day moving average of $574.31.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.The business had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,985,656. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 8,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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