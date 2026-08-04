Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Should You Sell?

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €19.00 and last traded at €19.55. Approximately 294,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 540,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.59.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on STVN. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Stevanato Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised Stevanato Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Trading Down 4.1%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported €0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of €0.15 by €0.01. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 11.76%.Stevanato Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stevanato Group

In other Stevanato Group news, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of €17.09, for a total transaction of €25,515.37. Following the sale, the director directly owned 69,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately €1,187,037.22. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Karen Flynn sold 1,493 shares of Stevanato Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of €17.09, for a total value of €25,515.37. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at €98,387.13. The trade was a 20.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,972 shares of company stock worth $102,061.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,417 shares of the company's stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 668,494 shares of the company's stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,265 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter worth $6,062,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Stevanato Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 38,461 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.

In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.

Further Reading

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