Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

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Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of STVN stock traded down €0.92 on Tuesday, hitting €19.67. 100,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €12.89 and a one year high of €28.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is €18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.97.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported €0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of €0.15 by €0.01. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 11.76%.Stevanato Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Stevanato Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stevanato Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William J. Federici sold 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of €17.09, for a total value of €25,515.37. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately €461,276.19. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 1,493 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of €17.09, for a total transaction of €25,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at €1,187,037.22. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 5,972 shares of company stock worth $102,061 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,923,632 shares of the company's stock worth $78,944,000 after buying an additional 368,792 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 72,554 shares of the company's stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 688.3% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 112,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 98,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,001,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,965 shares during the last quarter.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.

In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.

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