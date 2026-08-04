Steve Schuller Sells 10,000 Shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 87,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $658,171.25. This trade represents a 10.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steve Schuller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

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Frontier Group Trading Up 3.9%

ULCC traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,337,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 35.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Frontier Group has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.200 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.100-0.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 63.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,781,412 shares of the company's stock worth $23,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Frontier Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,044,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 209,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,027,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 852,798 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,202,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 718,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,472 shares of the company's stock worth $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ULCC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Frontier Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Frontier Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Frontier Group from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $6.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

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