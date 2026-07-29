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Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 2,190 Shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Natera logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Natera CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,190 shares at an average price of $260.49, generating $570,473.10. The sale was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax obligations from vested equity awards, reducing his position by 2.01%.
  • Natera shares recently traded at $253.82, with a market capitalization of approximately $36.35 billion and a 12-month trading range of $131.81 to $288.04.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of $267.83; 99.90% of Natera’s shares are held by institutional investors and hedge funds.
  • Interested in Natera? Here are five stocks we like better.

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.49, for a total value of $570,473.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,553 shares in the company, valued at $27,755,990.97. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,580 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.07, for a total value of $909,570.60.
  • On Thursday, June 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,124 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.03, for a total value of $9,089,637.72.
  • On Friday, May 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 902 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $185,956.32.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $253.82. The company had a trading volume of 925,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,572. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of -155.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company's fifty day moving average price is $244.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.65. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $288.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Natera from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Natera from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $267.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTRA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in Natera by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 163 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 132.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

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