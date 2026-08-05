Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 3,076 Shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,076 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total value of $819,415.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,611,561.83. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,580 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.07, for a total value of $909,570.60.

On Monday, July 27th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,190 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.49, for a total value of $570,473.10.

On Thursday, June 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,124 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.03, for a total value of $9,089,637.72.

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Natera Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $274.58. 1,128,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,859. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.75 and a 1 year high of $288.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.03 and a 200-day moving average of $222.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRA. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Natera from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $275.00 price target on Natera and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $267.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTRA

Institutional Trading of Natera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 6.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,993 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company's stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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